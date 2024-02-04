Tigers Finish First at “Rumble in Rawlins” Wolves Split Two Duals

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wolves and Tigers continued their wrestling season with regionals coming up in two weeks. The Tigers competed in the “Rumble in Rawlins” tournament this week and the boys took first. The girls also came out with two champions.

In the tournament, the Tigers had to win four separate matches to come out as champions. They defeated Douglas 54-21 in their first match and Kemmerer 53-30 in their second match which won their pool. They then moved into the championship bracket and defeated Torrington 51-24 to make it into the championship match.

In the championship match, Rock Springs faced Evanston who they lost 39-32 to Tuesday last week. They turned it around this match and won 47-28. William Bybee, Dane Arnoldi, Santiago Cruz, Lincoln Young, and Justin Henry would all pin their opponent for the Tigers in the championship match.

For the girls, Paige Tongate took first at 130 lbs. She won the championship by pinfall in 3:10 over Harley Gallup, a Senior from Kelly Walsh. Sarah Eddy was also first place in the 155-170 lbs. bracket. She pinned Rawlins Sammi Cesko during the championship round in 48 seconds.

For the Wolves, Thursday Green River went to Star Valley and won 43-25. They would then head to Pinedale Saturday and fell in a close 41-39 match. There are no individual results available at the time of publication.

Here are some photos from the Wolves vs. Braves dual Thursday.

Coming Up

Thursday, the Tigers host the Wolves at 6 p.m.