Tigers Finish in Upper Half of Casper Indoor Track Meet

CASPER — The first high school indoor track meet of the season kicked off over the weekend in Casper at Natrona County High School. Rock Springs was one of 16 teams to participate in the opening meet.

The Tigers finished in the upper half of the meet with a seventh place finish on the boys side, while the girls earned sixth place. The boys team scored 43 points, only two points behind the fifth place Kelly Walsh Trojans. As for the girls, the Lady Tigers posted 56 points, just one point behind Cheyenne East who scored 57 at the fifth place spot.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Girls Highlihghts

Alyssa Bedard was responsible for 30 of the team’s points as she came away with three first-place victories. Bedard took first in the 55-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 55-meter hurdles events.

Shaunti Longfellow took fifth in the 400-meter dash with the clock reading 1:06.10.

Rock Springs found a great deal of success from their relay teams. The Lady Tigers 4×200 meter relay team saw first place. The relay team featuring Rhys Brandt, Favour Wanjoku, Bedard and Longfellow, blazed through the event with a time 1:52.21. Rock Springs’ girls 1600 sprint medley team came in second with a time of 4:43.44. Brandt, Longfellow, Erin Poyer and Kameron Wilson all contributed to the time.

In the long jump event, Wonjoku finished fifth, earning four points for Rock Springs.

Boys Highlights

The boys team posted a strong start to the season. Rock Springs earned their first points in the 400-meter dash from Emmanuel Odogwu who took eighth. Later in the day, he also competed in the triple jump and took third.

Two more Tigers posted points in the 800-meter dash. Jackson Peek took second with a time of 2:07.58 and Gabe Villalobos slid into sixth with a 2:15.26 time. Villalobos also gathered a few more points in the 1600-meter run.

In the 55-meter hurdles, Seth Hymas picked up a second place finish with a time of 8.11. He also came in third in the long jump.

The 1600 sprint medley relay team, made up of Destry Stevenson, Tyler Franklin, Saben Carlsen and Peek, took second with a time of 3:58.68. Eight points were rewarded to the relay team.

Michael Bettelyoun competed in the pole vault with a result that placed him eighth, picking up another point for Rock Springs.

To see individual results for both the girls and boys teams, click here.

For team results, click here.