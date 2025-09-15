Tigers’ First-Half Defensive Stand Highlights Battle with Campbell County

ROCK SPRINGS — A strong defensive first half kept Rock Springs in the game, but Campbell County’s offense broke through after halftime as the Camels pulled away for a 33-6 win Friday night.

Campbell County opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when senior quarterback Coulter Lang scrambled in from nine yards out with 7:20 left. Rock Springs senior Santiago Cruz blocked the extra-point attempt to hold the deficit at 6-0. The Tigers had a chance to respond later in the quarter, but Gunner Streitz intercepted a pass with just over three minutes remaining.

The second quarter was dominated by both defenses. Rock Springs forced a fumble in the red zone to halt a Camel drive with 9:27 left, keeping the game within one score. The Tigers’ best chance came late in the half, but freshman kicker Carter Price’s 47-yard field goal attempt came up short, leaving the game 6-0 at the break.

The second half belonged to Campbell County. A botched Rock Springs punt attempt set up Lang’s second rushing touchdown early in the third, stretching the lead to 13-0. Moments later, another Tiger fumble gave the Camels the ball at the 10-yard line, where Lang connected with 6-foot-8 tight end Jack Andela for a 10-yard touchdown pass and a 20-0 advantage.

Rock Springs answered late in the third when Boston James capped a drive with a touchdown run to make it 20-6, but the Tigers missed the two-point try. Campbell County quickly put the game away in the fourth, as Lang found Andela again for a 27-6 lead before James Hahn added a 25-yard rushing touchdown to set the final margin at 33-6.

Lang finished with 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries while also completing 8 of 12 passes for 58 yards and two scores. Andela caught three passes for 27 yards and both receiving touchdowns, while Hahn added 84 rushing yards and a score.

For Rock Springs, quarterback Kason Cahill went 6 of 13 for 49 yards with two interceptions, while adding 31 yards on the ground. James led the offense with 13 carries for 47 yards and the lone touchdown, plus four catches for 27 yards. Kaleb Praytor contributed 44 total yards, splitting 22 rushing and 22 receiving.

Rock Springs will look to rebound on the road next week against Laramie.