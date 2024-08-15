Tigers Golf Team Set to Tee Off Season in Green River

GREEN RIVER – As the fall golf season kicks off, both the Rock Springs Tigers and the Green River Wolves are gearing up for their first competition of the year. Green River hosts Rock Springs, Evanston, Jackson, Kemmerer, Laramie, Lyman, Pinedale, Riverton, and Star Valley in a two-day tournament held at the Rolling Green Country Club starting tomorrow.

Both teams started working earlier this week as they started to practice and are ready to start off fall sports for both schools.

Under the guidance of Coach Fred Bath, the Tigers are preparing to drive into the season with a blend of optimism and realism, acknowledging the challenges of fielding a relatively inexperienced team after graduating four seniors last year.

“Our primary goal would be to create an atmosphere that will make us a team that can be as competitive as our skill level allows,” Bath said. “We will be a fairly low-experienced team as we graduated four seniors last year.”

Bath acknowledges the inherent difficulties of maintaining consistency in golf, especially for a young team. “Golf is a very difficult game to play at a consistent level. Some days certain parts of your game are better than others, and those are the things we need to focus on as we play competitively—the positives—to get us through each round,” he explained.

The Tigers’ practices this season will place a strong emphasis on short game skills, which Bath believes will be crucial for the team’s success. “Our practice focus will be based a lot on the short game of golf. Chipping, putting, short shots less than full swings will be emphasized,” Bath said.

In addition to technical skills, Bath stresses the importance of time management and discipline, particularly given the condensed nature of the fall golf season. “Our golf season in the fall is very short, and we have to get our players ready for a state tournament in just four weeks,” he said. “Every minute counts, and we need to use our time efficiently. Teach kids not only the skills in golf, but also appreciation and etiquette for the game of golf.”

With a roster of 30 players, the team has a wide range of skill levels, and Bath is committed to ensuring that each player receives the appropriate level of instruction and development. “We definitely have varying degrees of ability on our 30-person roster this year. Some will be working on basic skills such as grip and stance, while others will be focusing on golf course management and higher skills involved with scoring,” Bath explained.