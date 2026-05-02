Tigers Grind Through Weekend Slate

CASPER — The Rock Springs soccer teams earned a pair of draws Friday before running into tough competition Saturday, finishing the weekend with mixed results in Class 4A conference play.

The Lady Tigers opened with a 0-0 draw against Natrona County, while the Tigers boys also played to a 1-1 tie. Both teams then fell on Saturday to Kelly Walsh, with the girls losing 6-0 and the boys dropping a 9-0 decision.

In Friday’s girls match, Rock Springs and Natrona County played through a scoreless contest, with neither side able to break through offensively.

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The boys followed with a 1-1 draw, earning a point in conference play, capping a strong day on the defensive end for Rock Springs.

Saturday presented a tougher challenge against one of the top programs in the state.

The Lady Tigers faced No. 2-ranked Kelly Walsh and were unable to generate offense in a 6-0 loss.

In the boys match, Rock Springs took on No. 3 Kelly Walsh, which controlled play throughout in a 9-0 win.

With the results, Rock Springs now sits at 3-8-1 on the boys side and 2-7-3 for the girls as the regular season nears its conclusion.

The Tigers will return home Thursday to host Green River in the Sweetwater Cup, which will also serve as Senior Night for Rock Springs.