Tigers Head to Gillette for Week 2 Matchup Against Undefeated Campbell County

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers (1-1) hit the road this Friday for a key Week 2 matchup against the undefeated Campbell County Camels (2-0) in Gillette. Both teams enter the game coming off hard-fought contests, with the Tigers looking to bounce back from a tough 28-3 loss to Natrona County, while the Camels edged Cheyenne Central 21-19 last week.

Kickoff between the Tigers and the Camels is set for 6:00 p.m. Friday in Gillette. You can listen to the game with TRN Media on 97.9 FM KZWB. You can watch the game live with HD video on The Radio Network’s Facebook page or TRN Sports on YouTube.

For Rock Springs, the focus will be on finding offensive consistency after being stifled by Natrona County’s defense in Week 2. The Tigers managed just 189 total yards in that game, and their only points came on a last-second field goal by senior kicker Michael Rubich. Running backs Sam Thornhill and Boston James were bright spots, combining for 130 rushing yards, but the Tigers’ passing game struggled to get going, as quarterback Logan Condie threw for just 27 yards on 5 of 9 attempts.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Tigers head coach Kasey Koepplin emphasized the need for his team to bring the same energy they showed in their Week 0 win over Cheyenne Central, where they earned a gritty 23-16 victory behind big plays on defense and a balanced offensive attack.

Campbell County, meanwhile, is off to a strong start in 2024, sitting at 2-0 following wins over Cheyenne South and Cheyenne Central. The Camels’ narrow 21-19 win over Central in Week 1 showcased their resilience, as they came back from a late deficit to stay unbeaten. Campbell County’s defense will be a challenge for Rock Springs, as the Tigers will need to find ways to move the ball and avoid the costly penalties and turnovers that plagued them in last week’s loss.

One advantage for Rock Springs could be familiarity with Cheyenne Central, a common opponent for both teams. The Tigers managed to hold off the Indians 23-16 in Week 0, while the Camels had to battle for their 21-19 victory. This could give Rock Springs some confidence heading into the matchup, knowing they’ve already competed successfully against a team that pushed Campbell County to the limit.

Defensively, the Tigers will need to continue building on their second-half improvements from the Natrona County game. After falling behind 21-0 by halftime, the defense tightened up in the second half, allowing just one more touchdown and forcing longer drives. The Tigers will need to slow down a Campbell County offense that can grind out long possessions and put pressure on opposing defenses.

Koepplin has stressed the importance of cleaning up penalties and staying focused, particularly on the road. “We have to come out just as energetic and focused as last week,” Koepplin said after the loss to Natrona County. With the team starting to mesh more and more each week, the Tigers are hopeful they can correct their mistakes and bring home a win.