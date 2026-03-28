Tigers Highlight Friday With Comeback Win; Wolves Face Tough East Squad

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs High School softball team picked up a comeback win over a ranked opponent while Green River High School dropped a pair of games Friday to open a second straight weekend in Cheyenne against top competition.

Rock Springs split its doubleheader with Cheyenne Central High School, highlighted by a 10-8 upset win in the opener, while Green River fell 13-2 and 19-6 to Cheyenne East High School.

The Lady Tigers opened the day with its most notable result, rallying from a 4-0 first-inning deficit to defeat Central. RSHS answered with five runs in the second inning to take control before adding insurance late, including a go-ahead surge in the fifth highlighted by a Rilynn Wester triple. Wester earned the win in the circle, striking out eight over a complete game.

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Tarin Anderson led the offensive effort, collecting three hits in five at-bats, including a double, as Rock Springs totaled 11 hits in the win. The victory came against one of the state’s top-ranked teams and provided an early-season boost.

In the second game, Rock Springs was unable to complete the sweep, falling 8-2 despite outhitting Central 6-3. Ruby Florencio paced the Tigers with two hits, while Anderson and Florencio each drove in a run. Central capitalized on early scoring and limited mistakes to secure the split.

Green River opened its day against Cheyenne East, falling 13-2 in the first game as East built an early lead with multi-run innings in the first three frames. Michael Burns, Noelle Greene and Payton Shantz each recorded hits for the Lady Wolves, while Burns drove in a run.

The Lady Wolves showed more offensive life in the second game, scoring six runs and briefly tying the contest in the second inning behind contributions from Brinley Luth, Cassie Kelley, Payton Shantz and Sydney Lopez. However, East responded with an 11-run third inning to pull away for a 19-6 win.

Tarin Anderson, Rock Springs

Anderson delivered a standout performance in the Tigers’ win over Cheyenne Central, finishing with three hits in five at-bats, including a double. She sparked the offense in a comeback victory over a ranked opponent and was a consistent presence at the plate throughout the game.