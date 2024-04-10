Tigers Host Wolves For First Conference Softball Game Between Each Other

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs softball team hosts Green River Thursday for the first conference game between the two schools this year. They have already faced each other in Green River this year with the two teams each claiming one victory.

They play two varsity games this week with the first one starting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and the second taking place after the first one ends. The first game is untimed and is going to be on the conference game.

TRN Media is live-streaming the conference game between the two schools this week with both a Green River and a Rock Springs stream. You can find the live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

On the season, Rock Springs is second in the West Conference. They have a 3-1 conference record and a 7-5 overall record. Green River is fourth in the west and sits with a 1-2 conference record while going 2-9 overall.

The last time these two teams met, Green River won the timed game 17-5 after finding themselves down 4-0 heading into the top of the third. The second game ended due to running out of time with RSHS claiming a 4-3 victory.

