Tigers Indoor Track and Field State Results and All-State Honors

GILLETTE — The 4A Indoor Track and Field state meet was held last weekend in Gillette where the Rock Springs Tigers competed against other schools for a state title.

Rock Springs’ top performer was Maddix Holmes who took second place in the boy’s pole vault.

Other boys who found top 10 finishes for the Tigers were Braden Killpack in the 400 meter dash and long jump, Conner Tygum in the 800 meter run, Michael Faigl and Chandler Smith in the high jump.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

For the Lady Tigers, Ava Andrews had a fifth place finish in the girl’s pole vault. Justice Battle was the other top 10 finisher on the girls side taking eighth in the shot put.

All-State selections were announced on Wednesday. The top two placers in each event are automatic All-State selections. Maddix Holmes was Rock Springs’ only All-State selection.

To see full results for this year’s All-State selections, click here. For full results from the state meet, click here.