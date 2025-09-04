Tigers Look to Roar Back in Week 1 Clash at Natrona

CASPER — After a tough start in Zero Week, the Rock Springs Tigers will look to bounce back Friday night when they travel north to face Natrona County in a Week 1 matchup.

Friday’s contest will be streamed live by TRN Media with free HD video and audio on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page. Keith Trujillo will be on the call, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. and kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Rock Springs (0-1) opened its season with a 32-6 loss at Cheyenne Central. The Tigers showed flashes in the second half, including a 46-yard run from first-year quarterback Kason Cahill that set up their lone touchdown, but early miscues proved costly.

Natrona County (1-0) enters Friday’s game with momentum after a season-opening win against Thunder Basin, and the Mustangs are traditionally one of the state’s most physical squads. Rock Springs will need sharper execution on both sides of the ball to contend in Casper.

Cahill led the Tigers with 58 rushing yards last week, while junior running back Boston James added 40 yards and the team’s only touchdown. Despite three first-half fumbled snaps and an early safety, the Tigers totaled 173 yards of offense and gained confidence late in the game.

Rock Springs will aim to even its record while Natrona looks to stay unbeaten early in the 2025 campaign.