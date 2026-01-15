Tigers Open Conference Play With Home Doubleheaders Against Evanston and Riverton

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School opens conference play this week with a pair of home doubleheaders, welcoming Evanston on Thursday before hosting Riverton on Saturday.

Thursday’s matchup against Evanston tips off with the girls game at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers return to action Saturday when they host Riverton, with the girls scheduled for 3 p.m. and the boys to follow at 4:30.

All four games will be available to watch live with free HD video on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page. Fans can also listen on KZWB 97.9 FM, with Keith Trujillo providing play-by-play.

The Rock Springs girls enter conference play following a competitive three-game stretch at the James Johnson Winter Classic. The Lady Tigers opened with a 61-56 overtime win against Campbell County after erasing a third-quarter deficit and forcing overtime with a 24-point fourth quarter. Isabella Gibbons scored all five of Rock Springs’ overtime points, while Hannah Millemon led the way with 17 points and finished the tournament with 50 points over three games. Rock Springs followed with a dominant 58-22 win over Cheyenne South, building a 32-5 halftime lead, before closing the tournament with a 51-33 loss to Laramie after a slow first half.

The Rock Springs boys also head into conference play with momentum after an unbeaten tournament run. The Tigers opened with a 59-37 win over Campbell County, the defending Class 4A state champions, winning every quarter and holding Campbell County below double figures until the fourth. Boston James led Rock Springs with 17 points, while Antonio Cortez added 13. Rock Springs followed with a 70-33 win over Cheyenne South, as 11 Tigers scored and Teague Powell led the team with 15 points.

Rock Springs capped the tournament with a 69-46 win over Laramie, building a 39-20 halftime lead and holding Laramie to six points in the third quarter. James finished with 19 points, matching Laramie’s Jackson Murray, while Powell, Hezekiah Pervis and Syvon Thomas also scored in double figures. The Tigers exited the tournament with an 8-1 record and now turn their attention to Evanston and Riverton as conference play opens this week at home.