Tigers Place Two in Top 20 at State Golf

CASPER — The 2020 state golf competition took place over the weekend in Casper. Golf is the first fall sport to complete its season.

Rock Springs High School (RSHS) competed in the two-day event, with nine golfers representing the Tigers. The girls team placed eighth overall, while the boys tied for the tenth spot.

Two RSHS golfers finished in the top 20. Audrey Feagler and Sam Young came in at 19th and 18th respectively. Feagler posted a final score of 188 and Young swung his way to a 170.

Below are individual and team scores for Rock Springs from the 4A state golf competition.

Girls Results

19. Audrey Feagler – 188 (95, 93)

25. Hanmi Park – 194 (98, 96)

37. Harley McPherson – 210 (114, 96)

39. Ashlee Mohar – 213 (104, 109)

40. Glori Johnson – 222 (124, 98)

Boys Results

18. Sam Young – 170 (84, 86)

33. Kaleb Killpack – 183 (93, 90)

38. Christian DeBernardi – 189 (91, 98)

53. AJ Fletcher – 209 (101, 108)