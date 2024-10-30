Tigers Prepare for Quarterfinal Matchup Against Campbell County

GILLETTE — The Rock Springs Tigers, seeded seventh in the playoffs with a 3-6 record, will travel to face the second-seeded Campbell County Camels, who boast an 8-1 record, in a highly anticipated quarterfinal matchup Friday night.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. and TRN Media is broadcasting the game on KZWB 97.9 FM. You can also listen to the game on our audio-only live stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page or TRN Sports on YouTube.

The game marks a rematch for the Tigers, who earlier in the season displayed resilience against Campbell County in a 35-3 loss that underscored their potential. Despite the loss, Rock Springs showed promise, particularly on the ground. The Tigers amassed 212 rushing yards in that matchup, with senior Sam Thornhill leading the way with 101 yards, and Boston James close behind, contributing 97 yards.

Rock Springs ranks second in rushing among Wyoming high school 4A teams with an impressive 213 yards per game and 5 yards per carry, a statistic they’ll look to leverage against a solid Campbell County defense, which allows just 123 rushing yards per game.

Defensively, Rock Springs faced challenges during the regular season, allowing 295 yards per game and 27.4 points per game, while Campbell County boasts a more balanced offensive attack.

The Camels have averaged 395 yards per game, showcasing a high-powered offense that ranks first in passing with 245 yards per game, led by Mason Drube who has a 63.6% completion rate and 17 touchdown passes on the season.

The Tigers’ defense, however, has improved during the season, ranking sixth in pass defense and limiting opponents to 123 passing yards per game, thanks to a committed secondary and an increasingly disciplined approach.

Senior kicker Michael Rubich, who nailed a 42-yard field goal in the first matchup against Campbell County, will play a critical role in maintaining field position for the Tigers.

Friday’s quarterfinal promises to be a test of the Tigers’ tenacity as they look to upset one of the state’s top teams and keep their playoff hopes alive.