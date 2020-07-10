Tigers Purchase New Golf Bags

ROCK SPRINGS — This summer, the Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Tiger Golf Team came together to buy team golf bags. These bags will be used as part of varsity players uniforms. The team raffled off one round of golf for four players at the Snake River Sporting Club in Jackson, Wyoming to buy the bags.

Like any other varsity sports team, carrying the Rock Springs Tigers colors and name brings a great sense of pride and accomplishment to the players willing to put in the time and effort needed to make the team. These bags will be donated to the high school to be used by the Tiger golf team for years to come.

A very big thank you goes out to major donors Daryl Fellbaum, Kyle Medina (a former Boys State Champion for RSHS) Cori Bautista from Wenachee, Washington, Nadine Jaye from Claifornia, Greg Hoyt (teaching Pro at Snake River Sporting Club), and also to everyone who supported the Tiger golf team by purchasing tickets and making donations.