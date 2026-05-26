Tigers Rack Up All-State, All-Conference Honors

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School athletes earned a wave of all-state and all-conference recognition in softball, boys soccer and girls soccer following the spring season.

Leading the way in softball was junior standout Tarin Anderson, who was named the state’s Defensive Player of the Year after a stellar campaign at catcher for the Lady Tigers. Anderson also earned first-team all-conference and first-team all-state honors.

Rilynn Wester, who had one of the highest number of total strikeouts in the state this year, joined Anderson on the first-team all-conference and first-team all-state lists, while Ruby Florencio was selected first-team all-conference and second-team all-state. PJ Tomison also earned postseason recognition with a second-team all-conference selection.

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On the soccer pitch, Jared Parra highlighted the Tigers’ boys soccer honors after being named second-team all-state as a goalkeeper. Parra also received first-team all-conference recognition. He was fourth in the 4A West in saves when his season came to an end, with 80.

Rock Springs also had three players named second-team all-conference in boys soccer, including defenders Stiphe Perez and Fernando Antunez, along with forward Mark Hamilton. Steven Leon earned honorable mention all-conference honors at forward.

In girls’ soccer, Tahlia Knudsen capped an impressive season by earning first-team all-conference and first-team all-state honors. Knudsen was fifth in the West in goals scored with 12.

Kinsley Weinrich and Remi Mazharian were both selected second-team all-conference for the Lady Tigers.