Tigers Ready to Take on Cheyenne Central in Season Opener

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Tigers are set to kick off their high school football season with a home game against Cheyenne Central this Friday at 6 p.m. This Week Zero matchup marks the beginning of a new era for the Tigers, as they welcome Kasey Koepplin as their head coach.

The game will be available for free, live HD video coverage on The Radio Network’s Facebook Page or YouTube at TRN Sports. Fans can also listen to the game on 97.9 FM.

Koepplin, who is leading the Tigers for the first time, is eager to see his team in action. “I’m excited to see how the hard work and chemistry we have been trying to develop takes shape in the early part of the season,” Koepplin said. “I’m looking forward to having our players get a chance to put together all the pieces we have in place thus far.”

For more on Koepplin and his thoughts and expectations of the season, check out our exclusive interview with him here.

The Tigers are coming off a challenging season last year, finishing 3-7 last year with wins over Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne South, and Laramie. Their efforts secured a playoff appearance, but they fell to Cheyenne East, the state runner-up, 42-14. Despite the tough season, there were highlights, such as their dominant 52-7 victory over Kelly Walsh in last year’s Week Zero.

Last season’s matchup against Cheyenne Central was a difficult one for Rock Springs, as they lost 35-10 at home. However, with a new coach and a refreshed outlook, the Tigers are looking to turn things around this time.

As the Tigers prepare for their first game under Coach Koepplin, the excitement and anticipation are palpable. Rock Springs fans will be eagerly watching to see how their team performs against Cheyenne Central, hoping for a strong start to the season and a sign of good things to come under their new coach.