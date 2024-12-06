Tigers Ready to Tip Off First Season Under Lennon Spence

ROCK SPRINGS — As the Rock Springs Tigers boys’ basketball team gears up for the 2024-25 season, a new era begins under the guidance of first-year head coach Lennon Spence. With a clear vision and a focus on culture, Spence is determined to reignite pride in the Tigers’ program, which he hopes will translate both on and off the court.

“My main goal for this season is to change the culture of Rock Springs Basketball,” Spence said. “I want people to look at RSHS as a group of kids who are respectful, disciplined, kind, and work hard. I want people to be excited about Rock Springs Basketball because we not only compete in games at a high level, but we also do it the right way.”

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Offseason Preparation and Depth

The Tigers have been busy in the offseason, committing to rigorous training and skill development. “The team has been preparing by competing against each other in open gyms 4-5 times a week, lifting weights, conditioning, using the shooting gun, and skill development drills,” Spence explained. “Over the summer, we played in many games across Utah, Colorado, and Nevada.”

Spence highlighted the team’s depth as a key strength heading into the season. “I personally feel like I have 15-20 varsity-level players in our program. The reality is that only 12 can suit up for the regional and state tournaments, but it is sparking intense competition,” he said.

Key Players and Emerging Talent

Returning players include Andrew Moneyhun, noted for his shooting and defense, and Syvon Thomas, praised for his basketball IQ and leadership at point guard. Arrington Purvis and Sam Eddy add to the lineup with their shooting prowess and athleticism, while sophomore Boston James is poised for a standout season after an impressive freshman campaign.

The Tigers will also benefit from the return of 6’6” senior guard Samuel Lionberger, who missed time due to injury. “He brings a level of athleticism, skill, shooting, and defense that not many can match,” Spence said. “I believe he can be the best player in the state, on any given night.”

Spence also pointed to Maddix Valdez and Antonio “Taz” Cortez as newcomers ready to make an impact. “Valdez’s quickness and athleticism and Cortez’s scoring and perimeter defense are going to be big pieces for our team,” he said.

Goals and Focus

While the Tigers aim to qualify for the state tournament as a short-term goal, their sights are set on loftier achievements. “The long-term goal is simple: we want to ‘Put One Next to ’76,’” Spence said, referencing the program’s last state championship.

The team’s emphasis on togetherness and accountability will be critical. “Creating a brotherhood and a family atmosphere is my main focus,” Spence shared. On the court, the Tigers will prioritize communication, execution, three-point shooting, and limiting turnovers to build their success.

Anticipated Matchups

Spence is eager for key matchups against Star Valley, Evanston, and Kelly Walsh. “Star Valley has one of the most talented teams in the state, Evanston is always disciplined and tough, and Kelly Walsh’s legendary coach Randy Roden brings a high level of competition,” he noted.

On a personal level, Spence is looking forward to coaching against his former mentor and friend, Laurie Ivie, at Green River. “It will be a very special and emotional moment for me,” he said.

Building a Legacy

Beyond basketball, Spence hopes to instill life lessons in his players. “We must be good people before we ever think about being good basketball players,” he said, emphasizing the importance of community service and perspective.

As the Tigers prepare for their first home game on December 19 at Tiger Arena, Spence calls on fans to rally behind the team. “The best support would be attending home games and bringing positive, encouraging energy. Together, we can all shift the program of RS Basketball back to its prominence.”

With a renewed focus on culture, preparation, and unity, the Tigers are ready to hit the hardwood and start building their path toward success.