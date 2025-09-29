Tigers Roll to First Win of the Season With 54-0 Shutout During Homecoming

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers exploded for 54 points in their homecoming matchup Friday night, earning their first win of the season with a dominant 54-0 shutout over Cheyenne South. The Tigers improved to 1-4 on the year behind a suffocating defense and a balanced offensive attack that clicked from the opening kickoff.

Rock Springs won the coin toss and elected to receive. Just over a minute later, junior back Boston James broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead with 10:59 left in the first quarter. After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Tigers struck again, this time on a 36-yard James touchdown run, to take a 12-0 lead less than five minutes into the game and in just five plays offensively.

Check out the opening touchdown below.

The defense continued to control the game, forcing another three-and-out and setting the offense up with strong field position. A potential third touchdown from James was called back on a penalty, and Rock Springs turned the ball over on downs, but their special teams and defense responded immediately. A mishandled punt snap by South gave Rock Springs the ball on the 13-yard line, and Kaleb Praytor scored on the next play, marking the Tigers’ first touchdown of the season by someone other than James. With the extra point good, the Tigers led 19-0 with 1:19 left in the first.

On the ensuing drive, Rock Springs forced a fumble that Praytor and Carter Gard recovered. Though the Tigers couldn’t convert on that possession, Praytor recovered another fumble moments later to set the offense up on the 16-yard line. Rock Springs threw an interception in the end zone, but the defense answered once again. Cammeron Blake intercepted a pass at the 26-yard line, and James followed with his third rushing touchdown of the game, this time from 13 yards out, to extend the lead to 25-0 with 4:41 left in the first half.

Rock Springs had scored just 25 total points in their previous four games combined. On Friday night, they matched that total in less than two quarters.

The Tigers weren’t done. With under a minute left in the half, Santiago Cruz intercepted a pass to set up a final scoring opportunity. Quarterback Kason Cahill connected with Praytor for a 17-yard touchdown, Rock Springs’ first passing touchdown of the year, to make it 32-0 at halftime.

The defense was outstanding in the first half, holding South to just 15 total yards of offense and forcing five turnovers, three fumbles, and two interceptions. South also hadn’t passed their own 35-yard line until the final minute of the half.

The dominance continued after the break. On South’s opening drive of the second half, Jernee Padilla recovered a fumble on the 16-yard line, and moments later scored his first touchdown of the season on a 7-yard run. The extra point extended the lead to 39-0.

Cruz added his second interception of the game midway through the third quarter, and Cahill followed with a 3-yard rushing touchdown to make it 46-0 and trigger the running clock.

With the second string taking over in the fourth quarter, Cruz capped off his standout night with an 8-yard touchdown run. Julian Meza converted the two-point attempt to make it 54-0. Dylan Close intercepted a pass with three minutes left to seal the shutout victory and to give the Tigers eight takeaways on the night.

Rock Springs will look to carry their momentum into next week when they travel to Gillette to face Thunder Basin.

Check out photos from the game below.