Tigers Seek to “Take the Next Step” Against Cheyenne South

ROCK SPRINGS — Four years have passed since the Rock Springs Tigers have lost a football game to the Cheyenne South Bison.

In those four games, Rock Springs has put up 177 points on the scoreboard against South.

Since the programs first year in 2011, the Bison have only won 7 games under two different head coaches.

A Prime Opportunity

The Tigers, who began the season 0-2, have a chance at a winning record of 3-2 Friday night.

Spectators might see double vision as both teams run the double-wing offense. Defensive coordinator Casey Walker said the matchup, “might be one of the fastest ball games played because neither one of us throw the ball a lot.”

Cheyenne South comes in 0-4 on the season, hoping for their first win of 2018. The Bison have given up 386 yards defensively per game and will have to contain a Rock Springs team that averages 58 offensive snaps a week.

Last week’s win over Kelly Walsh was propelled by the Tigers front line. Coach Hastings was impressed with how the offensive line stepped up to the challenge last week.

“I was very pleased with our push, which is that physicality up front,” Hastings said. “I’m expecting that we’ll do the same thing this week.”

South’s offense will have to avoid turnovers as they have 10 on the season. Rock Springs forced five interceptions last week and Walker said that it was due to disciplined players being in the right spot at the right time.

Despite the turnovers, South has shown improvement throughout the season. In their previous game, the Bison posted 21 points on Cheyenne East, one of the better teams in the state.

“They’re physical, they come downhill,” Walker said. “What I’ve seen from them the last three games is a team that’s grown.”

Defensively the Tigers have improved each week. Walker and his defense look to keep their defensive package the same and focus on patience and discipline against the Bison.

“We need to take that next step,” Hastings said. “We need to continue to improve on what we’ve been doing. See the holes a little better, come off the ball harder, react to our reads a little quicker. It will help us down the road for sure.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm at Tiger Stadium.