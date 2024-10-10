Tigers Set to Face Undefeated Sheridan Broncs on the Road

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers will face one of their toughest challenges of the season as they head north to take on the undefeated Sheridan Broncs this Friday at 7 p.m. Sheridan, fresh off a commanding 41-0 win over Cheyenne Central, enters the game on a historic winning streak that has captured national attention.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at in Sheridan. TRN Media is broadcasting the game this Friday on KZWB 97.9 FM. You can also watch our Free Live HD Video Stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook Page or TRN Sports on YouTube.

The Broncs are riding a 37-game win streak, which ranks as the seventh-longest active high school football streak in the country and the longest of any team west of Nebraska, according to Sheridan Media. The streak began over three seasons ago, and Sheridan has claimed the last three Wyoming 4A state championships, including the 2021 title where they defeated Rock Springs in the championship game.

Sheridan’s recent dominance extends to this season, with the Broncs dismantling opponents week after week. Two weeks ago, their 35th consecutive win came against Cheyenne East to set a new mark for the longest win streak in Wyoming history. Last week they surpassed Worland’s previous “unbeaten streak”, which includes ties, a state record of 36 games. Sheridan’s recent victories over Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne Central pushed their win streak to 37.

Rock Springs, currently 3-3, will need to bring their best game to have a chance against the powerhouse Broncs. The Tigers have shown promise on the ground, with a strong rushing attack led by standout running backs Sam Thornhill and Boston James. Thornhill was second in the state with 76.5 rushing yards per game heading into last week’s matchup against Thunder Basin, while James ranked third, averaging 66.5 yards per game. James has missed the last two weeks due to injury though.

Defensively, the Tigers will have to shore up their pass defense, which ranks last in 4A. Sheridan’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, and Rock Springs will need a complete performance on both sides of the ball to slow down the Broncs’ potent attack.

For Rock Springs, this game represents an opportunity to make a statement on the road to potentially halt Sheridan’s historic streak, and claim their first win over Sheridan since 1959