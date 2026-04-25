Tigers Snap Skid Against Evanston

EVANSTON — The Rock Springs soccer teams split their road matches Friday against Evanston, with the Tigers boys earning a 2-0 win to snap a nearly month-long winless stretch while the Lady Tigers fell in a close 2-1 contest.

The victory marked Rock Springs’ first win since late March and their first on the road, as the boys broke through with a strong defensive performance and timely scoring.

Alex Duarte and Steven Leon each found the net for the Tigers, providing the offense needed to secure the shutout victory in conference play.

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On the defensive end, Rock Springs limited Evanston’s opportunities throughout the match to preserve the clean sheet.

In the girls match, the Lady Tigers came up just short in a competitive game, falling 2-1. Despite the loss, Rock Springs remained within striking distance throughout but was unable to find a late equalizer.

Pitt Construction Player of the Game: Jared Parra

Goalkeeper Jared Parra anchored the Tigers defensively in the win, recording six saves in the shutout. His performance helped secure Rock Springs’ first victory in several weeks and played a key role in keeping Evanston off the scoreboard.