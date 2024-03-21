Tigers Soccer Revamped and Striving for Redemption

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Tigers soccer teams have a pair of games this weekend to open up the soccer season. They face Star Valley at home Friday then head up to Jackson Saturday.

The Rock Springs vs. Star Valley games this Friday will be live-streamed by TRN Media. You can find the live-stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

TRN Media reached out to the Tigers boys’ soccer coach Alan Wendlandt and asked him about the upcoming season. He spoke about how last year’s season was successful but wasn’t what everyone hoped for.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The way we ended an otherwise successful 2023 season left a sour taste in everybody’s mouths. As soon as that first-round game of regionals ended, we all got to work almost immediately. Many of the boys signed up to play in a local league during the summer, played club soccer in the fall, and participated in indoor practices and weights over the winter. – Alan Wendlandt

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Coach Wendlandt also went on to talk about how privileged he feels when working with the team this year stating they are “the most coachable and dedicated group of players I’ve had the privilege of working with.”

They have the discipline and determination to continue to improve throughout the season and prove to be competitive against all opponents. I’ve been very impressed with their improvement and attitudes in the first two weeks of practice.

Wendlandt also went on to highlight some of the players he expected to be leaders on the pitch for the team this season. The team is returning two all-conference players, Filiberto “Jr” Benitez and Cristian Perez. Benitez is a senior and was the leading goalscorer last season for the Tigers which earned him an all-conference award at the forward position. He is also a Captain this year. Perez is a junior and made all-conference as a mid-fielder last season.

Two other Captains are defenders Jared Swafford and Jose Tenorio. Senior Goalkeeper Seth Atkinson is also listed as a Captain for the year.

Coach Wendlandt also listed seniors William Hamilton and Antony Triminio as players he thought of as leaders this year along with junior Carlos Macias.