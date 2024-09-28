Tigers Stampede Over Bison in Dominant 58-0 Victory

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Tigers (3-2) delivered an impressive performance on the road Friday night, overpowering the Cheyenne South Bison (0-5) in a 58-0 shutout. Dominating from start to finish, the Tigers showcased their strength on both sides of the ball, jumping out to a commanding 44-0 lead by halftime.

The Tigers started strong, gaining 128 rushing yards in the first half alone. Kaleb Praytor set the tone with three explosive carries for 50 yards, scoring two touchdowns and putting Rock Springs on the board early. Running back Sam Thornhill added another touchdown on a 39-yard burst, while quarterback Logan Condie not only found success on the ground, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown on eight carries on the night, but he also threw a perfectly placed 24-yard touchdown pass for the team’s only pass of the night.



With Condie leading the way, the Tigers’ offense moved with efficiency. Jernee Padilla and Kalub Padilla also contributed, each adding a rushing touchdown to further extend the lead before halftime. The offensive line consistently opened lanes, allowing Rock Springs to pile up 234 rushing yards by the end of the game, proving why the Tigers have been one of the most formidable rushing teams in the state this season.

The Tigers’ defense was equally imposing, shutting down the Bison offense completely. Cheyenne South struggled to find any rhythm, finishing the first half with just 32 yards of offense. Rock Springs’ defense was relentless, forcing two interceptions and recovering a fumble in that half, while also preventing the Bison from converting on third down, keeping them 0-for-8 in that category after two quarters.

One of the standout performers of the game was Sam Eddy, who was named TRN Media’s Player of the Game. Eddy blocked two punts and contributed to the team’s third, putting constant pressure on South’s special teams unit. He also recorded a sack and two tackles for loss.

The three blocked punts and Michael Rubich’s 42 and 37-yard field goals highlighted how dominant the Tigers were in all three phases of the game.

In the second half, with the game all but decided, Rock Springs began rotating in younger players for valuable experience. Despite the changes, the Tigers continued to control the game, with a running clock in the final quarter preserving their 58-0 victory. This marked the second consecutive week the younger players saw extended playing time, a testament to the early leads and control that the Tigers have been establishing.

Head coach Kasey Koepplin’s team played nearly flawless football, apart from one lost fumble on a snap exchange. Their commitment to getting back to basics, as Koepplin emphasized after the Laramie game, was evident in their disciplined and dominant showing.

With the victory, Rock Springs moves to 3-2 on the season, continuing their upward trajectory under their new head coach. The Tigers will look to build on their momentum as they prepare for Thunder Basin next week.