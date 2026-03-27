Tigers Sweep Star Valley, Stay Perfect at Home

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs soccer teams continued their strong start at home Thursday, sweeping Star Valley with the girls earning a 4-0 win and the boys grinding out a 2-1 victory to remain unbeaten on their home pitch.

With the wins, both teams improve to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 at home, building early momentum as they prepare for next week’s rivalry matchup against Green River.

The Lady Tigers set the tone early, striking in the opening minute to take a 1-0 lead. Rock Springs controlled the pace throughout the first half and added to its advantage just before the break, as Tahlia Knudsen found the net in the 39th minute to make it 2-0 heading into halftime.

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Knudsen continued her strong performance in the second half, scoring again in the 67th minute to extend the lead. AJ Guzman followed with a goal in the 72nd minute, putting the match out of reach and sealing the 4-0 shutout.

The boys match that followed presented a much different challenge, as Rock Springs and Star Valley battled through windy conditions in a tightly contested game.

Rock Springs capitalized early with the wind at its back, as Emiliano Velazquez delivered an impressive goal from a difficult angle with 17 minutes remaining in the first half to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. That advantage held through halftime.

In the second half, Star Valley began to find momentum with the wind in its favor and equalized in the 59th minute.

Rock Springs responded quickly. With multiple Tigers pressuring in the box, Zane Capozzoli found the ball near the right side of the net and scored from close range in the 65th minute to regain the lead.

From there, the Tigers held firm defensively to secure the 2-1 win.

Knudsen’s performance in the girls game earned her Pitt Construction Player of the Game honors, as the junior captain played a key role in building the early lead the Lady Tigers never relinquished.

With the sweep, Rock Springs continues to show growth early in the season, particularly in its ability to respond to adversity and protect home field.

The Tigers now turn their attention to a key road matchup next week against Sweetwater County rival Green River, with the girls scheduled for 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m.