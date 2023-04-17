Tigers Take First in Ted Schroder Meet

ROCK SPRINGS — The annual Ted Schroeder Meet of Hope was hosted by Rock Springs High School on Saturday with a total 11 teams in attendance.

The Rock Springs boys team dominated, taking first overall in the team scores with a 123.5 point victory. Green River also had a strong performance, taking fourth place as a team with 82.5 points.

Rock Springs’ first place finishes included Braden Killpack in the 200 meter dash, Maddix Blazovich in pole vault and the 4×800 relay team. As for the Wolves, Christopher Wilson took first in three events including the 300 meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Below are the boys team scores:

Rock Springs 123.5 Riverton 99 Big Piney 90 Green River 82.5 Lander Valley 67 Rawlins 66 Lyman 49 Pinedale 34 Kemmerer 20 Little Snake River 20 Encampment 18

As for the Lady Tigers, the team saw a third place finish with 93.5 points. Green River followed suit in fifth place with 78 team points.

Rock Springs’ Ava Andrews took first in the pole vault.

The Lady Wolves had a first place finish in the 4×800 team relay.

Below are team results for the girls:

Kemmerer 100 Rawlins 96 Rock Springs 93.5 Pinedale 88 Green River 78 Big Piney 63 Lander Valley 60 Riverton 59.5 Lyman 25 Encampment 9 Little Snake River 4

You can find full results from the meet here.