Tigers to Face High-Powered Cheyenne East in Senior Night Matchup

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers clash with the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds this week. This will be the Tigers’ final home game of the regular season and their Senior Night. As both squads push toward the postseason, this matchup is crucial for playoff positioning in Wyoming’s 4A division.

Rock Springs (3-4) enters the game as the second-ranked rushing team in 4A, averaging 216 yards per game on the ground, just three yards shy of league-leading Sheridan. The Tigers are led by standout running back Sam Thornhill, who ranks third in 4A with 73.3 rushing yards per game. Thornhill and the rest of the Tigers’ rushing attack are key to the Tigers’ offense, especially against an East defense that ranks fifth in the state against the run, allowing just 122 yards per game.

Cheyenne East (6-1), who came into this season fresh off back-to-back appearances in the state championship game, boasts an equally dangerous rushing attack, ranking just behind the Tigers with 212 yards per game. Keyshawn Brown leads the way for the Thunderbirds, ranking fifth in 4A with 70.3 rushing yards per game, while teammate Anthony Pacheco adds another layer to their ground game, sitting at ninth in the state with 43.1 yards per game.

While both teams lean heavily on their rushing attacks, the Thunderbirds hold a distinct advantage in the passing game. East ranks sixth in 4A in passing yards per game with 123, led by quarterback Nolan Horton, who is seventh in the state with 108.6 yards through the air. In contrast, Rock Springs has struggled to move the ball consistently through the air, ranking eighth in passing offense with just 53 yards per game. Quarterback Logan Condie has averaged 44.9 yards per game, placing him one spot behind Horton in the 4A passing ranks.

Defensively, the Thunderbirds present a formidable challenge, ranking third in 4A in total defense, allowing just 220 yards per game. Their pass defense is especially stout, giving up only 98 yards per game, the third-best mark in the state. Rock Springs, on the other hand, has struggled mightily against the pass, allowing 145 yards per game, which is the second-worst in 4A, only ahead of Kelly Walsh.

However, the Tigers boast two of the top 15 defenders in the state. Andre Hilton ranks ninth in defensive points per game with 12.0, while Sam Eddy is close behind, ranking 11th with 11.7. East counters with Bobby Mathews, who ranks 15th with 10.7 points per game.

Rock Springs will need to control the clock with their potent rushing attack while tightening up their pass defense if they hope to upset the Thunderbirds on Friday. With East sitting at 6-1 and aiming for another deep playoff run, the Tigers have a tough road ahead, but they’ve shown flashes of being able to compete with the top teams in the state.