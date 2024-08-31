Tigers Triumph in Coach Koepplin’s Debut Against Cheyenne Central

ROCK SPRINGS — In their season opener, the Rock Springs Tigers secured a hard-fought 23-16 victory over the Cheyenne Central Indians on Friday night, marking a successful debut for new head coach Kasey Koepplin.

The Tigers’ defense set the tone early, forcing a three-and-out on Cheyenne Central’s opening drive. Rock Springs capitalized quickly with a 12-yard rushing touchdown from Sam Thornhill and a successful two-point conversion on a speed option play, putting them up 8-0 with 8:22 left in the first quarter.

Check out the impressive touchdown and two-point conversion here.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

After another defensive stop and a strong punt return by Ben Fowler, the Tigers’ offense was in good position at the 48-yard line. However, the drive stalled, and they turned the ball over on downs.

Cheyenne Central responded in the second quarter when quarterback Lane Clement connected with Tate Berry for a touchdown with 11:14 remaining. The Indians attempted a two-point conversion to tie the game, but Sam Eddy’s deflection preserved the Tigers’ 8-6 lead.

The Tigers’ defense continued to shine, highlighted by a series of key plays. Mason Werkle made a four-yard tackle for a loss, and Thornhill intercepted Clement to halt another Central drive, keeping the score close as the teams headed into halftime with Rock Springs leading 8-6.

The third quarter began with both teams struggling to move the ball, but midway through the quarter, Boston James broke the drought for the Tigers. Quarterback Logan Condie connected with James on a 30-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 15-6.

James wasn’t done. In the fourth quarter, he added a 7-yard rushing touchdown with 7:18 remaining, and Thornhill caught a two-point conversion to make it 23-6.

Despite the Tigers’ strong defensive effort, Cheyenne Central refused to go quietly. Clement led a late comeback attempt, completing several passes, including a touchdown strike to cut the deficit to 23-13 with just over three minutes left. After recovering an onside kick, the Indians drove deep into Tigers’ territory again but had to settle for a field goal, making it 23-16.

With just over two minutes left, the Indians attempted another onside kick, but Rock Springs recovered. Central’s defense held firm, forcing a punt with just 32 seconds remaining. The Indians had one last shot to tie the game but fell short as Andre Hilton intercepted a pass to seal the victory for the Tigers.

Sophomore Boston James was a standout for Rock Springs, recording two touchdowns—one rushing and one receiving—while amassing 97 yards on three catches. Thornhill led the ground game with 55 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Quarterback Logan Condie was efficient, completing 6 of 8 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

With this win, Coach Kasey Koepplin begins his tenure at Rock Springs on a positive note, as the Tigers look to build on this momentum heading into the rest of the season.

Check out more photos from yesterday’s game below.