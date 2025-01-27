Tigers Win Big Over Casper Teams While Lady Tigers Fall in Tight Battles

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers basketball teams hosted conference matchups this weekend, taking on the Kelly Walsh Trojans Friday and the Natrona County Mustangs Saturday. The boys secured a weekend sweep with two strong victories, while the girls battled hard but fell short in both contests.

Friday: Lady Tigers Fall to Kelly Walsh

The Lady Tigers faced the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans in a tight game Friday night. After a back-and-forth first half, Rock Springs trailed 23-18 at halftime. Emma Asay led all scorers at the break with 12 points, including one three-pointer and a 5-for-6 performance at the free-throw line. Shieley Zancanella added a three-pointer to contribute to the Lady Tigers’ offense.

Kelly Walsh made critical adjustments in the second half, widening the gap as the game progressed. By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Trojans led 38-24, and the Lady Tigers could not mount a comeback, falling 45-30.

Asay finished with a game-high 21 points before leaving the game late in the fourth quarter due to an injury. At the time of publication, her status remains unclear and she was not available for the Natrona County game on Saturday.

Kayden Curry led Kelly Walsh with 14 points, while Breckyn Fagot added nine.

Friday: Tigers Dominate Kelly Walsh

The Rock Springs boys put on an impressive display Friday, defeating the Kelly Walsh Trojans 64-54. A strong first quarter saw the Tigers jump out to a 15-3 lead, with senior Samuel Lionberger scoring 10 points in the opening period.

Rock Springs continued to build their lead in the second quarter, going into halftime up 29-16. Andrew Moneyhun contributed five points in the second, including a buzzer-beater, and had seven points at the half.

Although Kelly Walsh closed the gap in the second half, led by Jack Nicholls and Carter Alvar with 14 points each, the Tigers maintained their composure. Lionberger finished with a game-high 25 points, while Rock Springs’ solid free-throw shooting (15-for-23) helped seal the victory.

Saturday: Lady Tigers Fall Short Against Natrona County

In Saturday’s matchup against the Natrona County Fillies, the Lady Tigers fought valiantly but ultimately fell 46-43 in a nail-biter.

The game was close throughout the first half, tied 10-10 after the first quarter and with Rock Springs leading 21-20 at the break. Julia Harmon led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 9 points at halftime, including two three-pointers and a 3-for-4 showing at the free-throw line.

The Fillies took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Tigers 14-7. Eight of Natrona’s points came from the free-throw line during that stretch. Despite a strong fourth quarter from Rock Springs, where they scored 15 points, the Lady Tigers could not erase the deficit.

Harmon finished with a team-high 17 points, a breakout performance for her as she had been averaging just 2.3 points per game entering the weekend. Dayna Urban added 10 points, also surpassing her season average of 2.6. Cami Costello led Natrona County with 17 points.

Saturday: Tigers Complete Weekend Sweep

The Rock Springs boys capped off their weekend with a 66-58 win over the Natrona County Mustangs.

The Tigers started hot, draining four three-pointers in the first quarter, with Syvon Thomas and Andrew Moneyhun each hitting two. Rock Springs held a slim 18-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs responded in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 14-11 to take a 31-29 lead into halftime. Tanner Hagar led Natrona County with 10 points in the first quarter, while Boston James kept the Tigers in the game with 10 first-half points, including a 6-for-8 performance from the free-throw line.

The Tigers regained control in the third quarter, outscoring Natrona County 16-8 to take a 45-39 lead into the final frame. James exploded in the second half, scoring 18 of his game-high 28 points and becoming the only Tiger to score in all four quarters. Lionberger added 12 points, while Moneyhun chipped in 11.

Looking Ahead

Rock Springs will host Riverton on Thursday for a rescheduled game, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, the Tigers head to Green River for the annual “Blood Drive” rivalry matchup. The girls game begins at 5:30 p.m., with the boys following at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the games on KZWB 97.9 FM or watch the free live HD video stream on TRN Sports’ YouTube channel or The Radio Network’s Facebook page.