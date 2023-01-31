Tigers Win Invites in Pinedale

PINEDALE — With weather changing plans for many teams around the state, the Rock Springs Tigers swimming and diving team rerouted their plans this past weekend from Gillette to Pinedale.

The Tigers won both Friday and Saturday’s invites. On Friday, John Spicer won both the 50 free and 100 free and Wesley Muir won the 500 free. Spicer, Dailen Pedersen, Timothy Stephens, and Gunner Seiloff also won both the 200 and 400 free relays. Rounding out the day were Bryce Perry, Cameron Ribordy, Tanner Thompson, and Hudson Poyer who won the 200 medley relay.

On Saturday, Pedersen won the 200 IM and was second in the 100 fly, while Spicer won the 100 free and was second in the 50 free. Pedersen, Spicer, Stephens, and Seiloff won both the 200 and 400 free relays.

Below are full results from the action.

Next up for the Tigers will be their conference meet on Friday and Saturday at the Green River pool.