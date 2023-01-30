Tigers, Wolves Compete at Weber State Invite

OGDEN, UT — Rock Springs and Green River indoor track and field teams headed out of the state for a weekend competition at the Weber State Invite in Utah.

Rock Springs’ Maddix Holmes leaped into a first place finish in the pole vault. Other strong finishes for the Tigers were Ben Fowler, who took eighth in the 200 meter run and Chandler Smith who landed a seventh place finish in the high jump. The 4×400 relay team took a sixth place finish as well.

Leading performances for the Green River boys were Dillon Davis who took third in discus and fourth in the shot put, while teammate Nathan Stevenson found a 27th place finish in the 3200 meter run.

On the girls side, the Lady Wolves’ Amanda Davis took third in discus, while Autumn Casey placed eighth in the high jump and Madison Murdock claimed 16th in the 400 meter run.

For the Lady Tigers, it was Justice Battle bringing home a first place finish in shot put. Dulce Olivas took 13th in 200 meter run and Ava Andrews placed seventh in pole vault.

For full results from the weekend, check here.