Tigers, Wolves Head to Casper Before Rivalry Clash

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River and Rock Springs basketball teams will hit the road this week, heading to Casper for a pair of cross-state matchups against Kelly Walsh and Natrona County before turning their attention to a rivalry showdown next week.

Both schools will be in action Friday and Saturday, with Green River opening play Friday against Natrona County at adjusted start times. The Lady Wolves will tip off at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 6:30. Rock Springs will face Kelly Walsh later that evening, with the girls playing at 6 and the boys at 7:30. On Saturday, the two Sweetwater County programs will switch opponents and play concurrently, with girls games set for 1 p.m. and boys games at 2:30.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Coverage will be available throughout the weekend for fans following from home. All Rock Springs games can be heard on KZWB 97.9 FM with Keith Trujillo on the call and streamed with free HD video on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page. Green River’s Friday games will air on KUGR 104.9 FM with Erick Pauley handling play-by-play, while Saturday’s broadcasts will shift to KYCS 95.1 FM due to a University of Wyoming broadcast on KUGR. All Green River games will also be streamed on The Radio Network Facebook page.

After returning from Casper, the two rivals will quickly turn the page to next week, when Rock Springs hosts Green River for the annual Blood Drive Game, setting the stage for a highly anticipated Sweetwater County clash.