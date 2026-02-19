Tigers, Wolves Set for Showdown at 4A State Swim Championships

CHEYENNE — Green River and Rock Springs will compete this week at the Class 4A Wyoming State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at Cheyenne East High School.

The Class 4A state meet is scheduled for Feb. 19-20, with Class 3A competing Feb. 20-21 at the same site. Both Green River and Rock Springs compete in the 4A division.

State begins Wednesday for many schools with assigned team warm-up sessions at 5:30 p.m. Thursday’s schedule includes 4A entries due at 10 a.m., followed by open warm-ups from noon until 2 p.m. Diving preliminaries and semifinals begin at 2 p.m., with assigned swim warm-ups and sprint sessions immediately after diving. Swim preliminaries are scheduled to begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of diving.

Finals for Class 4A are set for Friday. Open warm-ups begin at 8 a.m., with additional warm-ups and sprint sessions at 8:55 a.m. The pool will clear at 9:45 a.m., and 4A swim and dive finals are scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Both teams enter the state meet following strong performances at the 4A West Conference Championships earlier this month. Green River placed third in the team standings at conference, while Rock Springs finished fifth. Swimmers from both programs recorded event victories and multiple podium finishes during the postseason tune-up meets leading into state.