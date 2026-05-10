Tigers Wrap Up Regular Season

STAR VALLEY — The Rock Springs soccer teams closed out the regular season Saturday on the road against Star Valley, with the Lady Tigers earning a 4-1 victory while the Tigers boys fell 2-1.

Despite the boys loss, Rock Springs still improved its positioning for next week’s regional tournament thanks to Thursday’s rivalry win over Green River. The Tigers finish the regular season as the No. 5 seed in the 4A West, while the Lady Tigers moved up to the No. 6 seed with their victory Saturday.

The girls match was controlled by Rock Springs behind a standout performance from Tahlia Knudsen, who recorded a hat trick in the 4-1 win.

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On the boys side, Rock Springs got off to a fast start when Mark Hamilton scored in the fifth minute to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Star Valley answered before halftime to tie the match 1-1, then added the go-ahead goal in the second half to secure the 2-1 victory.

The regular season finale marked the end of conference play for both programs as they now turn their attention toward the postseason.