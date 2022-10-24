Tigers Wrap Up Season at State Cross Country

Tigers Wrap Up Season at State Cross Country

SweetwaterNOW photo, Olivia Kennah

ETHETE — The 4A State Cross Country Championships were held at Ethete this year.

Rock Springs was one of twelve teams participating in the 4A race. The boys team finished in 10th, while the Lady Tigers came in 11th.

Below are results for both RSHS boys and girls teams.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Girls 5k Run

28. Aubrielle Maes – 21:06.49

64. Morgan Carter – 23:36.61

71. Bella Knotx-Zaneti – 24:37.55

72. Rachel Wallendorf – 24:49.20

75. Hadley Banks – 25:04.40

77. Finn Roswell – 28:29.41

78. Louise Donnay – 28:57.55

Team Scores

Boys 5k Run

26. Ethan Sholey – 17:37.98

52. Lincoln Smith – 18:30.26

57. Deegan Smith – 18:43.31

67. Kevin Mitchell – 19:29.66

69. Zack Croft – 19:37.26

73. Tyler Wallendorff – 20:25.42

77. William Maes – 21:11.15

Team Scores

Related Articles

Rock Springs Finishes Fourth in 4A West Conference Championships

Rock Springs Finishes Fourth in 4A West Conference Championships

Lady Wolves Crowned 3A West Conference Champions

Lady Wolves Crowned 3A West Conference Champions

Stevenson Blazes to Second Place in 3A State Cross Country Championships

Stevenson Blazes to Second Place in 3A State Cross Country Championships

Sublette County Arrest Report for October 17-24, 2022

Sublette County Arrest Report for October 17-24, 2022