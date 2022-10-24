Tigers Wrap Up Season at State Cross Country

ETHETE — The 4A State Cross Country Championships were held at Ethete this year.

Rock Springs was one of twelve teams participating in the 4A race. The boys team finished in 10th, while the Lady Tigers came in 11th.

Below are results for both RSHS boys and girls teams.

Girls 5k Run

28. Aubrielle Maes – 21:06.49

64. Morgan Carter – 23:36.61

71. Bella Knotx-Zaneti – 24:37.55

72. Rachel Wallendorf – 24:49.20

75. Hadley Banks – 25:04.40

77. Finn Roswell – 28:29.41

78. Louise Donnay – 28:57.55

Team Scores

Boys 5k Run

26. Ethan Sholey – 17:37.98

52. Lincoln Smith – 18:30.26

57. Deegan Smith – 18:43.31

67. Kevin Mitchell – 19:29.66

69. Zack Croft – 19:37.26

73. Tyler Wallendorff – 20:25.42

77. William Maes – 21:11.15

Team Scores