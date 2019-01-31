Tigers Wrestlers Win Big on Senior Night

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School wrestling team hosted a home dual against Mountain View/Lyman last night, in which the Tigers earned a 56-21 victory.

The Tigers started off the competition with five consecutive pins, driving the score up to 30-0.

The dual kicked off at the 152 weight class with RJ Stassinos, who made quick work of his opponent, earning a pin at the 0:34 mark.

At 160, Tristen Profaizer earned a second period pin, taking down his opponent at the 3:12 mark. Lance Kettering was up next, earning a second period pin (3:21) in the 170 weight class.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

At 182, Joseph Romero earned a first period fall (1:23). Carson Knezovich took his opponent into the third period before recording a fall at the 5:19 mark at the 195 weight class.

At 220, Gavin Mikesell was pinned at the 1:09 mark, Mountain View/Lyman putting their first points up. The Tigers were open at the 285 and 106 weight classes, making the score 30-18.

At 113, Kurtis Bost fought his way through the bout, but Mountain View/Lyman took the win in a 4-2 decision.

At 120, RJ Davidson took back the momentum for the Tigers, winning by fall at 1:33 mark, making the score 36-21. Garrett Fletcher followed Davidson with a win at 126 with a 16-0 technical fall (4:21).

At 132, Ashton Dupape took his opponent into the third period before pinning him at the 4:50 mark. Cameron Metcalf took to the mat next for the 138 bout, winning with a 12-3 major decision.

Closing out the dual at 145, Landon Toth wrestled into the third period before earning a 19-4 technical fall (4:48), bringing the final score to 56-21.

Up Next

The Tigers will host the Conference duals this Saturday, February 2. Green River, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, and Laramie high schools will be competing. Round one of bouts are scheduled to begin at 11 am.



Senior Appreciation

The Rock Springs High School wrestling team also recognized its senior teammates last night before the dual commenced.



Tristan Profaizer





Cameron Metcalf





Kurtis Bost





Ashton Dupape





RJ Stassinos





Kaitlynn Jensen

