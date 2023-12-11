Tigers Wrestling Hits the Mat in Cheyenne

This article was updated to include Sarah Eddy’s undefeated weekend in Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE – The Rock Springs Tigers Wrestling program made its first appearance of the season at the Charlie Lake duals in Cheyenne.

Overall, the Tigers had a great showing, placing third in team points with 136. Rock Springs finished behind Cheyenne East, which scored 175.5, and Windsor, Colo., with 184 points.

Several wrestlers had successful appearances at the event. Ian Dickinson achieved an undefeated 4-0 record at the 215 lbs. division. On the girls side, Sarah Eddy had an undefeated 3-0 weekend at 170 lbs. Broc Fletcher ended the weekend with a 4-1 record at 144 lbs. Two wrestlers went 3-1 for the weekend, with Sam Thornhill at 175 lbs., and Mathew Foster at 190 lbs., earning that record.

Competition was fierce at the lower weight divisions and Rock Springs wrestlers met the challenge. Lincoln Young went 9-1 in the 126 lbs. division, while Michael Stromberg and Dane Arnoldi achieved a 7-2 record at 106 lbs., and 113 lbs. respectively.

Full results can be found here.