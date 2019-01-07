Tigers Wrestling Places First at Caveman Classic in Utah

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School varsity wrestling team traveled to American Fork, Utah, over the weekend to compete at the Caveman Classic Varsity Duals, in which the Tigers went undefeated.

While the varsity team was in Utah, the junior varsity team competed at the Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Green River.

The Tigers placed first out of ten teams at the Caveman Classic.



Individual Records

106- Joran Cochran went 7-2

113- Tim Henry went 8-1

126- Cash Christensen went 9-0

132- Ashton Dupape went 9-0

138- Cameron Mecalf went 9-0

145- Mason Yenney went 8-1

152- RJ Stassinos went 8-1

160- Tristan Profaizer went 9-0

170- Lance Kettering went 5-4

182- Carson Knezovich went 4-5

195- Dalton Black went 6-3

220- Brandon Mortensen went 5-4

285- AJ Kelly went 7-2

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Match 1

Rock Springs defeated Woods Cross 44-21

106 – Jack Goodrich (Woods Cross) over Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) Dec 1-0

113 – Colton Erickson (Woods Cross) over Tim Henry (Rock Springs) Dec 4-0

120 – Brady James (Woods Cross) over Unknown (Unattached) Fall 1:15

126 – Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Brandon Wall (Woods Cross) Fall 0:38

132 – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) over Saco Alofipo (Woods Cross) TF 17-2

145 – Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Matthew Harden (Woods Cross) Dec 6-3

152 – RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) over Jonathan Bancroft (Woods Cross) Dec 6-0

160 – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) over Hayden Gregersen (Woods Cross) Dec 4-2

170 – Connor Riesenberg (Woods Cross) over Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) Fall 5:37

182 – Askete `Selu` Alofipo (Woods Cross) over Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) Dec 10-5

195 – Dalton Black (Rock Springs) over Michael Noel (Woods Cross) Fall 0:58

220 – Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) over Unknown Unknown (Woods Cross) Fall 0:29

285 – AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Fall 1:37

Match 2

Rock Springs defeated Spanish Fork 47-28

113 – Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Porter Hall (Spanish Fork) TF 16-0

120 – Layne Shepherd (Spanish Fork) over Unknown (Unattached) Fall 2:00

126 – Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Clayton Orton (Spanish Fork) Dec 8-2

132 – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) over Dawson Shepherd (Spanish Fork) Maj 10-2

138 – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) over Remmington Terry (Spanish Fork) Fall 1:04

145 – Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Brock Davis (Spanish Fork) DQ

152 – RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) over david Hegwood (Spanish Fork) Fall 1:01

160 – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) over Clayton Hall (Spanish Fork) Fall 5:08

170 – Skiler Hohrein (Spanish Fork) over Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) Fall 2:00

182 – Holden King (Spanish Fork) over Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) Fall 1:07

195 – Ben Boyack (Spanish Fork) over Dalton Black (Rock Springs) Fall 1:41

220 – Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) over Hunter Rasmussen (Spanish Fork) Fall 1:14

285 – Sam Dawe (Spanish Fork) over AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) Fall 1:30

106 – Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Rock Springs’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for Wearing a bracelet.

Spanish Fork’s team score was adjusted by -2.0 for biting.



Match 3

Rock Springs defeated Alta 58-24

120 – Bryce Heffernan (Alta) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 – Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Rhett Renckert (Alta) Fall 1:52

132 – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) over Brock Robbins (Alta) Fall 2:26

138 – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) over Riley Johnson (Alta) Fall 1:51

145 – Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Cole Pearce (Alta) Fall 0:54

152 – RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) over Tommy Van Woerkom (Alta) Maj 11-0

160 – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) over Jacob Yanez (Alta) Fall 0:25

170 – Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) over Andres Valdez (Alta) Fall 3:42

182 – Ashton Branan (Alta) over Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) Fall 1:11

195 – Dawson Woods (Alta) over Dalton Black (Rock Springs) Fall 1:54

220 – Ryan Vander Heide (Alta) over Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) Fall 4:24

285 – AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) over Jayden Olsen (Alta) Fall 2:45

106 – Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) over Hayden Hunt (Alta) Fall 0:29

113 – Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Harper Thompson (Alta) Fall 5:33

Match 4

Rock Springs defeated Desert Hills 54-6

126 – Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Brody Finlinson (Desert Hills) Fall 2:58

132 – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) over Zaden Rowley (Desert Hills) Dec 8-1

138 – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) over Tanner Esplin (Desert Hills) Fall 1:35

145 – Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Dec 6-1

152 – RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) over Cayden Roundy (Desert Hills) Dec 7-1

160 – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) over Lance Kinross (Desert Hills) Fall 0:40

170 – Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) over Jayden Peterson (Desert Hills) Dec 6-0

182 – Gage Hall (Desert Hills) over Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) Fall 3:37

195 – Dalton Black (Rock Springs) over Peyton Williams (Desert Hills) Dec 4-1

220 – Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) over Chance Richins (Desert Hills) Fall 0:59

285 – AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) over Enoka Fuailetolo (Desert Hills) Dec 8-3

106 – Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Colby Finlinson (Desert Hills) Fall 1:01

120 – Double Forfeit

Match 5

Rock Springs defeated Orem 52-18

132 – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) over Devin Robins (Orem) Dec 4-0

138 – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) over Justin Evens (Orem) Fall 1:41

145 – Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Ernesto Macedo (Orem) Fall 1:29

152 – RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

160 – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) over Grant Hart (Orem) Fall 1:22

170 – Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) over Devin Harper (Orem) Maj 13-3

182 – Austin Winterton (Orem) over Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) Fall 3:26

195 – Cooper Legas (Orem) over Dalton Black (Rock Springs) Fall 2:00

220 – Ricardo Baeza (Orem) over Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) Fall 0:39

285 – AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) over Jorge Lievano (Orem) Fall 5:31

106 – Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Benjamin Tobler (Orem) TF 15-0

120 – Double Forfeit

126 – Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Cayden Blackhurst (Orem) Maj 8-0

Match 6

Rock Springs defeated Taylorsville 60-15

138 – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) over Josueh Lazaro (Taylorsville) Fall 2:00

145 – Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Beau Beacan (Taylorsville) Fall 1:11

152 – Braden Henson (Taylorsville) over RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) Fall 5:17

160 – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170 – Malachi Novosel (Taylorsville) over Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) Dec 6-3

182 – Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) over Jarrett Burdett (Taylorsville) Fall 3:47

195 – Dalton Black (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Andrew Miller (Taylorsville) over Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) Fall 2:24

285 – AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) over Unknown Unknown (Taylorsville) Fall 3:01

113 – Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Double Forfeit

126 – Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) over Steven Cazares (Taylorsville) Fall 3:06

Match 7

Rock Springs defeated American Fork 58-14

145 – Thomas Atkinson (American Fork) over Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) Dec 6-4

152 – RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) over Chris Palmer (American Fork) Fall 2:20

160 – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) over Eli Wilson (American Fork) Dec 7-6

170 – Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) over Tanner Harley (American Fork) Maj 9-0

182 – Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 – Dalton Black (Rock Springs) over Brexton Wilkerson (American Fork) Fall 0:29

220 – Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) over Aidan Stephenson (American Fork) Fall 0:31

285 – AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Dallan Hunsaker (American Fork) over Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) TF 17-1

113 – Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Logan Diether (American Fork) Fall 0:35

120 – Nathan Bartholomew (American Fork) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 – Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Hayden Wilson (American Fork) Maj 12-4

132 – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) over Jacob Wright (American Fork) Fall 1:37

138 – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) over Ben Tobler (American Fork) TF 15-0

Match 8

Rock Springs defeated Riverton 66-9

152 – RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) over Tyler Larsen (Riverton) Fall 3:42

160 – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) over Ethan Wood (Riverton) Fall 1:49

170 – Alex lee (Riverton) over Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) Dec 7-5

182 – Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) over Creed Enniss (Riverton) Fall 2:25

195 – Dalton Black (Rock Springs) over Jacob Daniel Toblor (Riverton) Dec 12-9

220 – Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) over Gage McDonald (Riverton) Fall 5:25

285 – AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) over Weston Curtis (Riverton) Fall 2:46

113 – Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Porter West (Riverton) Fall 0:48

120 – Kayden Hilton (Riverton) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 – Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Kaden Olsen (Riverton) Fall 3:24

132 – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) over Isaac Edwards (Riverton) Fall 3:01

138 – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) over Zane Stauffer (Riverton) Fall 1:10

145 – Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Gavin Swenson (Riverton) Dec 8-3

Match 9

Rock Springs defeated Lehi 66-18

160 – Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) over Gabriel Park (Lehi) Fall 2:54

170 – Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 – Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 – Dalton Black (Rock Springs) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 – Ray Harrington (Lehi) over Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) Fall 2:43

285 – Cameron Black (Lehi) over AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) Fall 2:53

106 – Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) over Parker Richins (Lehi) Fall 1:32

113 – Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Garrett Weiss (Lehi) Fall 0:35

120 – Emory Packer (Lehi) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 – Cash Christensen (Rock Springs) over Anderson Packer (Lehi) Fall 0:49

132 – Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) over Bode Hinckley (Lehi) Fall 3:38

138 – Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) over William Sampson (Lehi) Fall 2:47

145 – Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over mcKay burr (Lehi) Fall 0:40

152 – RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) over Chans Black (Lehi) Fall 1:29

Team Rankings

1. Rock Springs

2. American Fork

3. Woods Cross

4. Orem

5. Spanish Fork

6. Desert Hills

7. Alta

8. Riverton

9. Lehi

10. Taylorsville



Up Next

The Tigers will be back in action this Friday and Saturday, January 11 and 12, at the Tournament of Champions at Uintah, Utah.