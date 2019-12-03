Tillie Mullen (April 13, 1929 – December 2, 2019)

Tillie Mullen, 90, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming, surrounded by her loving family. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs.

She was born on April 13, 1929 in Dunn County, North Dakota; the daughter of George and Barbara Schmidt.

Tillie attended schools in Dickinson, North Dakota. She earned her L.P.N. in Montana, and earned copious amounts of respect throughout her career. Sassy Tillie was witty, and often left others wondering what she was going to say next.

She married Robert L. Mullen; they had four children, and later divorced.

Tillie was employed at Sage View Care Center for many years as a L.P.N.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, and had a strong faith in Christ.

Her interests included spending time with her family, she loved all children and enjoyed baby-sitting, and she was a very independent and strong woman who was the rock of her family. She also enjoyed feeding and listening to the birds, working crossword puzzles, knitting, sewing, crocheting, watching football and was an avid Professional Bull Riding “PBR” fan.

Survivors include two sons Thomas L. Mullen and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, John R. Mullen and wife Stephanie of Boulder, Wyoming; one daughter Jane Marie Williams and husband Jay of Rock Springs; three brothers Andrew Schmidt and wife Joan of Dickinson, North Dakota, twins Matt Schmidt and wife Maria of South Dakota and George Schmidt and wife Elizabeth of Texas; one sister Genevieve Rice and husband George of Montana; seven grandchildren; Nicole Patterson, Michael Bertagnolli, Valerie Mitchell, Katie Bertagnolli, Tyler Mullen, Cody Mullen, Jack Houghtaling, 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband; Robert Mullen; daughter Mary Bertagnolli, one grandson; Joe Phillips, four brothers; Raymond, Florian, Jerome, Phillip, three sisters; Marian, Magdalene, and Rose.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

The family of Tillie Mullen respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St #220, Rock Springs, WY 82935, or Respite Care, 809 Thompson St. # F, Rock Springs, WY 82935.

