Time to Clean the Green Below Fontenelle Dam

KEMMERER — Bureau of Land Management’s Kemmerer Field Office will hold a month-long virtual National Public Lands Day (NPLD) Event along the Green River below Fontenelle Dam in coordination with the USFWS Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, Trout Unlimited and Dinosaur National Monument.

Volunteers are invited to clean up along the river any time throughout the month and post photos of their efforts on social media.

“Specifically, we would like participants to pick up trash and debris along the river, and other areas surrounding Seedskadee,” said Assistant Field Manager Blaine Potts. “We’re excited to try this new approach to NPLD to accommodate social-distancing. We’re hoping more people are able to get involved this way.”

Volunteers can post their photos using the hashtag #CleanTheGreen2020 and then contact the Kemmerer Field Office directly to receive a T-shirt. For more information, call Alex Gardiner 307-828-4537.

NPLD began in 1994 with 700 volunteers and three sites. By 2013, more than 175,000 volunteers worked at 2,237 sites in every state, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico. Seven federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and state, regional and local governments participate in the annual day of learning, serving, playing and working in our public lands.