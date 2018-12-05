Time to Support the Troops for the Holidays

GREEN RIVER– The VFW Post 2321 in Green River is currently collecting addresses and donations for all troops oversees.

The VFW is in need of addresses of any family of any family members, friends, and loved ones who are currently deployed overseas.

They are also collecting donations, including any nonperishable snacks and individually packed items. Items including crystal light, peanuts, baby wipes, and anything the troops can put in their packs are greatly appreciated.

For those who would like to donate cash in lieu of an item, checks can be made out to the VFW 2321.

All donations need to be delivered to the VFW by Friday, December 7, so they can be mailed out over the weekend. The VFW would be happy to pick donations up if people are unable to deliver them.

Donations can be dropped off at the VFW Post 2321 at 100 Sioux Dr., Green River.

If people would like to help in any way, please contact Jim Shoemaker, Commander with VFW Post 2321, by calling 307-870-7970 or 307-875-5318.

Let’s show our troops how much we appreciate them and send them some goodies from home.