Timothy Dean Starr (Feb. 18, 1956 – March 25, 2025)

Timothy Dean Starr, 69, passed away on March 25, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County surrounded by his children.

He was born on February 18, 1956 in Coos Bay, Oregon, the son of Carl and Barbara Starr.

Timothy was a resident of Rock Springs off and on for the last 35 + years of his life.

He enjoyed spending his time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his dog Maggie, caregiver Tami Cook, being outdoors, going for car rides and going for walks.

His hobbies also included fishing, hunting, tinkering with anything possible, playing pool, playing cards, putting puzzles together, and fixing computers.

Survivors include his son Timothy James Starr (T.J) of North Platte, NE; daughters Amanda Bell, Lyndee Tipton both of Rock Springs, Karissa Peltz of White Rock, NM, Cheri Taggard of Damascus, OR and all of their families; brothers Mark McAlpine, Kevin Starr; sisters Stevana Starr, Twyla Hughes, Teresa Gregory; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Whipple, father Carl Starr, and two brothers.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

