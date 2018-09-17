Timothy Edward Musbach (September 24, 1953 – September 12, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Timothy Edward Musbach, 64, passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018 in his home. He was a lifelong resident of Green River, WY. Mr. Musbach was born on September 24, 1953; son of John William Musbach and Edna Elnora Morrison.

As a child, Tim attended schools in Green River. He graduated in 1972 from Green River High School, and was soon employed at Stauffer. Over the course of the next 43 years he was committed to mine rescue.

He held the position of trainer and team captain, engaged in competitions, and rescued in actual mine disasters. He served on the Wyoming State Mining council. In 2008, Tim was inducted into the Mine Rescue Hall of Fame. He retired from Ciner on January 2, 2016.

On November 17, 2000 Tim married Jill Renay Brown at their home in Green River. Tim unconditionally loved his wife, Wyoming, and the Flaming Gorge. It was common for Tim and his family and friends to spend weeks camping, playing washers, and listening to (or singing) soft rock n’roll. Those that knew Tim will remember him, and his easy going smile, on the shores of the Gorge.

Tim was a member and past worthy president of the Fraternal order of Eagles Aerie #2350. He served on the board of the Sweetwater County Food Bank. Tim was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day-Saints.

Survivors include his loving family: mother, Edna Musbach of Mesquite, Nevada. Wife of 18 years, Jill Musbach of Green River, WY. Three sons and one daughter: TJ Musbach and wife Tracy of Saratoga Springs, UT. Tyler Musbach and wife Ashley of Saratoga Springs, UT. Terrin Musbach and partner Lucas Kraft of Crescent City, CA., and Dalton Musbach of Rock Springs, WY. Five grandchildren: Hayes, Devree, Kaisen, Presley and Nixen. One brother, Gary, of Gillette, WY., and one sister, Carla, of Omaha, NB., as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, John, and brother, Michael.

Following cremation, a memorial service will take place at 2 pm Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day-Saints, 120 Shoshone Ave, Green River, WY.

Friends may call at the Stake Center one hour prior to services. A graveside dedication at the Riverview Cemetery will immediately follow.

Afterwards, friends and family are invited to attend a funeral dinner at the Fraternal order of Eagles, 88 N 2nd E St. in Green River.

In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations at Trona Valley Federal Credit Union ​for the benefit of Timothy Musbach.

Send condolences to the family at: 2775 Hitching Post Dr. Green River, WY 82935.