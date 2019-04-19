Timothy Ray Glasscock (January 21, 1956 – April 15, 2019)

Timothy Ray Glasscock, 63, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on April 15, 2019.

A resident of Rock Springs for the past three and one half months and longtime resident of North Carolina, Mr. Glasscock had been in ill health for the past year.

He was born on January 21, 1956 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the son of James David Glasscock and Margie Estell Wooten. Mr. Glasscock attended schools in Charlotte and was a 1974 graduate of the Charlotte High School.

He married Carolyn Sue Lasley in York, South Carolina in 1977 and they later divorced. Mr. Glasscock was a United States Marine.

He was the owner and operator of Glasscock Enterprises for twenty years.

His interests were fishing and woodworking.

Survivors include two daughters Jennifer Brubaker and husband Devon of Rock Springs,Wyoming and Tina Glasscock of Indian Trail, North Carolina; two brothers Jimmy Glasscock of South Carolina and Larry Glasscock of North Carolina; one sister Margaret “Margie” Glasscock of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; one aunt and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother David Glasscock and one granddaughter Abigail Brubaker.

Following cremation, services will be announced at a later date.