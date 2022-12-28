Timothy “Tim” Macy (November 1, 1949 – December 27, 2022)

Timothy “Tim” Macy, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Tim was born on November 1, 1949 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Jack Mitchelson and Jean Jones.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1969 graduate of Rock Springs, High School.

Tim married the love of his life, Bonnie Branch May 2, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and she preceded him in death April 22, 2022.

He was a Vietnam Veteran having served with the United States Air Force.

Tim was Owner and Operator of BTR Trucking for over 15 years and he retired in 2009. He put on over a million miles and was recognized as driver of the year.

He enjoyed spending time with family; riding motorcycles and an avid Nascar and Jeff Gordon fan.

Survivors include one son, Robert Macy and wife Tammy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Jack Macy and wife Vicki of Casper, Wyoming; Bruce Macy and wife Sherri of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother-in-law, Albert Branch and wife Amy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Jean Popp of Elko, Nevada; one grandson Damon Macy of Las Vegas, Nevada; one great-granddaughter; Aaliyah Brunz and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie Macy and one brother, JR Macy

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs, Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the chapel one hour prior to service.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Tim’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

