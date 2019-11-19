Tina Dudic (August 28, 1965 – November 17, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Tina Dudic, 54, of Rock Springs, passed away November 17, 2019 at her home after losing her battle with cancer after 4 years.

She was born August 28, 1965 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Dale Dudic and Joyce Stephens Logan.

Tina attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School. She was a fitness instructor at the Rock Springs Family Recreational Center.

She was a member of the Ordinary Faith in Rock Springs.

Tina enjoyed spending time with her kids, horseback riding, fitness and making jewelry.

Survivors include son Kaden of Rock Springs; daughter Kylie Philpott of Rock Springs; stepsons Mark Kronfuss of Cody and Aaron Kronfuss of Lander; grandchildren Kailyn Rodenbaugh, Oliver & Olivia Kronfuss and Maezie Kronfuss.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joyce Logan and Dale Dudic, and stepfather Floyd Logan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.