Tina Mae Price (August 29, 1958 – November 15, 2022)

Tina Mae Price, 64, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs, WY.

She was born on August 29, 1958 in Carlsbad, NM, the daughter of Frank and Augusta Buse.

Tina graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the class of 1976 before obtaining her associates degree in music and business from Western Wyoming Community College.

She worked in the administration office for the Jim Bridger Power Plant for the last 20 years.

Tina married Gene McCartney, together they had three children. They later divorced.

She married the love of her life, Gary Price in Rock Springs on June 19, 1998.

Tina was a member of the Rock Springs Christian Church.

She enjoyed spending her time with family and friends, especially going out to eat and visiting. Tina loved music, she played the flute in high school and played in community orchestra. She was also the president of the Sweetwater County Concert Association.

Survivors include her husband Gary Price of Rock Springs; son Shawn McCartney of Rock Springs; daughter Stephanie McKenzie of Scottsdale, AZ; stepchildren Marty McCartney, Chantel Rees; beloved grandchildren Landen and Korie McCartney, Connor McKenzie; her step-grandchildren whom she loved as her own, Alex and Katiann Shavalia; brother Bart Buse; and sister Francene Patrick.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Cory McCartney, stepson Troy McCartney, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Regan Ave, Rock Springs, WY.

A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, in Rock Springs.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.foxfh.com.