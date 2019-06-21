Tina Marie Harsha (February 8, 1965 – June 18, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Tina Marie Harsha, 54, of Green River passed away June 18, 2019 at her home after a sudden illness.

She was born February 8, 1965 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of Robert D. Wurm and Maria Elaina Molinski Wurm. Tina attended school in Green River and graduated from Green River High School with the class of 1983.

She married Ronald W. Harsha August 13, 1983in Green River. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She drove a school bus for School District #2 for 32 years. Tina had been a foster parent for many children during the past 8 years.

Survivors include her husband Ronald W. Harsha of Green River; father Robert Wurm of Green River; sons Saron and Nathan Harsha of Green River; daughters Candace M. Harsha and companion Ron Williams, Brandy L. West and husband Chris, Amanda J. Conaway and husband Austin all of Green River; brothers Howard “Rocky” Chard and wife Dotti of Green River, Julius J. “Joe” Wurm and wife Mellissa of Texas, Robert D. “Bobby” Wurm and companion Daisey Soles of of Kingman, AZ, and Billy J. Wurm and wife Shelly of Jamestown, WY; sister Geraldine “Gerri” Clark and husband Adam of Green River; 6 grandson and 1 granddaughter; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her mother Maria Wurm.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N 2nd E, Green River.

