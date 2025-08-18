Tired of the After-School Drag? Discover Apogee Horizons: Where Kids Don’t Just Go After School—They Soar!

After a long day in the classroom, most kids are ready to move, make, and explore—not sit still and do more worksheets. If you’re looking for an after-school program that ignites curiosity, builds real-world skills, and sends kids home excited, then you need to discover Apogee Horizons!

Beyond the Books: A Creative Playground for Growth

At Apogee Horizons, we believe after-school isn’t a study hall; it’s a launchpad for adventure. Our dynamic, project-based approach transforms the hours between 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM into a burst of creativity, collaboration, and hands-on discovery.

Here, we say YES to curiosity!

YES to asking “Why does this work?” and “How could I make it better?”

YES to exploring the question “What if…?”

Instead of handing kids all the answers, we hand them exciting challenges that spark imagination and encourage experimentation.

Imagine your child:

Building a working catapult from scrap materials!

Designing a product and pitching it in our own “Shark Tank Lite” simulation!

Creating an obstacle course and cheering on friends as they try to beat their time!

Planting and decorating a mini-garden to take home!

Every project is designed to foster problem-solving, teamwork, and leadership—often without kids even realizing it, because they’re having so much fun! Mistakes aren’t failures here; they’re simply the next step toward something better.

What Makes Apogee Horizons Different?

No worksheets, no homework, no tests — just creation and exploration.

Kids lead as much as adults — student ideas often become the next day’s project!

Every day ends with something to show or share.

Open to ALL public school students in the community.

Multi-age learning: Our younger students learn by watching and working with older peers, and our older students learn what it means to lead and mentor. It’s a living cycle of growth!

A Typical Afternoon at Apogee Horizons:

3:30–4:00 PM – Arrival & Intention Setting: Snack, energizer games, and setting a daily goal: “What will we create, solve, or build before we go home?”

4:00–5:30 PM – Project Challenge Time: Hands-on builds and mini-challenges from our signature Apogee project-based sessions, condensed for after-school. Think “What’s Your Code?” (creative builds), “Be the CEO of Your Own Life” (leadership in action), “Health = Wealth” (movement & mind fun), and “Shark Tank Lite” (mini inventions)!

5:30–6:00 PM – Showcase & Wrap-Up: Share builds, inventions, and progress, with applause and peer shout-outs for creativity and teamwork. We even give a teaser for the next day’s challenge to keep the excitement high!

The Apogee Advantage: More Than Just After-School

When kids head home from Apogee Horizons, they’re not just carrying a cool creation in their hands. They’re carrying a story they can’t wait to tell: “You’ll never guess what we made today!”

At Apogee Horizons, we are a values-driven community focused on leadership, real-world skills, and whole-family growth. For many families, that excitement becomes the spark that leads to something bigger—a shift from “after school” to a “full-time Apogee” experience, where curiosity isn’t just an afterthought, it’s the foundation of every day.

Grand Opening Special Extended!

Even if you missed our Grand Opening, you still have the chance to explore our new facility and discover our exciting programs!

Enrollment for the 2025–26 season is officially open!

As a special Grand Opening offer, enroll by August 22nd and receive 10% off tuition! Spaces are limited and may fill quickly, so secure your spot by August 22nd.

Enroll Now! Or schedule a Tour

Let’s build something extraordinary—together. With purpose and partnership,

Timothy & Graciela

Apogee Horizons Family Education Center