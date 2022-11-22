‘Tis the Season to Fight Hunger With Western Wyoming Beverages

This season Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) is not only aiming to quench your thirst, but it’s also aiming to help feed those in need.

“Food from The Heart” will be a three-part initiative, including “Pepsi’s Cans for Cans,” “Pepsi’s Packing Out Hunger” and “Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff.”

How can you get involved and help Food from the Heart?

Come see us at Cans for Cans at any of our locations in December!

Food Bank Donations can be donated at Ridley’s Family Markets in Pinedale and Kemmerer; Burney & Company in Big Piney; and Benedict Thriftway True Value in Mountain View on Thursday, Dec. 1.

in Pinedale and Kemmerer; Burney & Company in Big Piney; and in Mountain View on You can also stop by your Local Smith’s Food and Dru g in Rock Springs, Jackson, Evanston and Green River on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

It’s simple, you bring us donations, we give you a free Pepsi!

The USDA also stopped the Free School Lunch Program in June.

You can help provide meals to local students with Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff via the link below December 1-14.

For just $23, you can help a student start off strong in 2023!