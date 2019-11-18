TMZ: Kanye West Buys Second Wyoming Ranch

Hiphop superstar Kanye West is doubling down on his Wyoming holdings after reportedly buying another sprawling ranch near Cody.

According to TMZ, West purchased the Bighorn Mountain Ranch for $14,495,000.

Without naming the buyers, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate boasted of the sale on its website saying “congratulations are in order for all parties involved in the sale of the Bighorn Mountain Ranch near Shell, Wyoming.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

TMZ says the ranch was established in 1906 and includes 6,713 acres.

West purchased the Monster Lake Ranch in September after spending months vacationing in the Jackson Hole area.

He recently announced a plan to build a large amphitheater on the Monster Lake property.

From Oil City News